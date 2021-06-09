Six injured in Loudon County crashed that closed interstate

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Six people were injured in a multivehicle crash that temporarily closed I-75 in Loudon County on Tuesday.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on I-75 near Mile Marker 72 around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple Lifestar helicopters landed on I-75, according to a LCSO spokesperson.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed the crash involved three vehicles: a tractor-trailer, SUV and minivan. The vehicles involved contained a total of eight people.

Six people were transported from the scene for medical treatment. Two were transported in a Lifestar helicopter, two via ground transportation and two in a private vehicle. The status of their injuries have not been released pending the preliminary crash report.

A THP spokesperson said all vehicles were in the right lane when the tractor trailer vehicle came in contact with the SUV from the rear, resulting in the SUV then impacting the minivan.