LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — Following an extensive search to locate a Loudon teen who was reported missing in October, several people have been indicted after investigators determined at least four individuals helped the teen leave his home and harbored him at various locations while he was purported to be missing.

A Loudon County Grand Jury returned an indictment of child abuse and domestic assault against, Jennifer Silvey and Jeff Silvey, the mother and stepfather of the 15-year-old boy who was reported missing on Oct. 10. A separate indictment charges Amy Chesnut, Teresa Chesnut, Sondai Russell and Lena Rolen with false report, tampering with evidence, harboring a runaway child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

It was determined that several individuals helped the teen leave his home and harbored him at multiple locations while being aware that he was the subject of a missing persons search.

After an intensive search by Loudon Police Department with assistance from the District Attorney General’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, first responders and volunteers the missing teen was ultimately discovered on Nov. 5.

All six were arraigned Monday, Dec. 20 in Loudon County Criminal Court. Status hearings were set, and attorneys appointed or set to be retained by all defendants.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.