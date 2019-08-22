Sixth Annual Knoxville Asian Festival returns Sunday

The Sixth annual Knoxville Asian Festival is returning to World’s Fair Park this weekend.

Knox Asian Festival will take place on Sunday, August 25 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at World’s Fair Park. It will feature performance art, music, food, historical exhibitions by artists from across the country and the world.

For the first time, Balinese Indonesia traditional dance will be performed. The performance art schedule includes traditional Chinese, Korean, Taiwan, Vietnamese, Thai, Indian, Indonesia Japan and Philippine dance & music.

Other exciting performances include various martial arts demonstrations, K-Pop and J-Pop performances, a Kimono Show, Chinese acrobatics & opera from Las Vegas & NY, a bonsai exhibition, a cosplay contest, Japanese tea ceremony and Japanese drummers Taiko from Disney World.

Similar to previous years, the 2019 Asian Festival features authentic traditional food vendors representing Asian countries and areas such as Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Korea, China, Japan, Philippines, and Vietnam.

The Asian Festival also includes a strong educational component. Visitors can travel through various booths that are named after Asian cultural interactive activities and featuring traditional foods and art for each one. Children and adults will receive a stamp on their festival passport for each cultural booth visited.

Click here for a full schedule of events and performances.

Visit knoxasianfestival.com for more information.