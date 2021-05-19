Sixth suspect indicted in 2013 murder of Decatur County man

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An eight-year investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to the indictment of a sixth suspect in the murder of 28-year-old John Wesley Conway.

According to the TBI, 53-year-old James William “Jim” Lancaster was indicted by a Decatur County grand jury on charges of felony murder, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, and especially aggravated robbery. He was booked into the Decatur County Jail on Tuesday on a $100,000 bond.

Conway was found shot and killed on the 200 block of Mount Lebanon Road on November 9, 2013. Over the course of 2019 and 2020, five other men were indicted in Conway’s murder.

In May of 2020, TBI agents arrested William Crawley, Mickey “Earl” Harris, Dustin “Dusty” Lovelace, and Franklin Shane Rushing. Christopher Ryan Mays was arrested in September 2020.