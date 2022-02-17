KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The skeletal remains found during a December search of a McMinn County property have now been identified as a man who was reported missing one month prior.

The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office said the remains found Dec. 14 in a rural area off of County Road 782 have been identified as Darrell Foster. He had been reported missing by his family Nov. 12.

In September 2021, a vehicle registered to Foster was located on property belonging to his brother. His brother had reported that Foster had not been seen recently and had a history of drug use.

Foster was reported missing by his daughter Nov. 12, saying she had last spoken to him in June or July.

Detectives searched the County Road 782 property where Foster’s vehicle was found Dec. 14. After a campsite was discovered during the investigation, human remains were found nearby. Some personal items belonging to Foster were also located during the search.

The University of Tennessee Forensics Center was called to collect the remains for identification. McMinn County investigators were informed Wednesday that the remains were positively identified as Foster.

A Sheriff’s Office release said there are no indications of foul play but the investigation into the cause of death remains ongoing.