Skydivers looking to break Tennessee record for formation fall in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, TENN. (WJHL) — A group of expert skydivers is attempting to break the Tennessee state record for the number of people falling in formation.

Skydiving group “Jump TN” in Greeneville is hosting local divers and dozens from across the country to make the big jump.

From more than 14,000 feet above the ground, 40 skydivers hope they can break ground on a brand new record.

The current Tennessee title for most skydivers falling in formation resides in Tullahoma, Tenn. at 36 divers. Friday, June 28 the divers in Greeneville hope to make it 40.

“It would be great for us to be able to have the record here at our small little drop zone in East Tennessee,” says Angela Alley, co-owner of Jump TN.

They will begin their attempt at 12 p.m. and will continue to try and break the record throughout the day, and through the weekend until they get it right.

The public is invited to watch the jump, but they must do so from outside the Greeneville airport.

To skydive with Jump TN find reservation information on their website.