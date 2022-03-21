KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Daring slackliners will return to Gatlinburg SkyLift Park this week to tiptoe alongside North America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge hundreds to feet above the city.

Rucksack Circus, a professional highline group, will perform at the popular Sevier County attraction this week. Performers will tiptoe across narrow slackline parallel with the SkyBridge more than 500 feet over downtown Gatlinburg.

Performance times:

Monday: 4 p.m., 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m.

Wednesday 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m.

Access to the event is included to admission to Gatlinburg SkyLift Park.

SkyLift Park is a longtime Gatlinburg attraction that opened in 1954. It carries guests from downtown up 500 vertical feet to the top of Crockett Mountain. The SkyBridge opened in 2019. At 680 feet long, it is the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in all of North America.