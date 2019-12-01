Small Business Saturday in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- After all the Black Friday deals shoppers went out to support local businesses in East Tennessee for Small Business Saturday.

American Express started the “Shop Small” movement in 2010. It encourages you to shop at small businesses in your own neighborhood. After a successful first year, the Senate passed a resolution on Small Business Saturday in 2011.

Featured in the video above are some of Knoxville’s own small businesses. “Your small businesses are the ones when your community needs support we’re the ones that step forward,” said Terri Karlsson, Co Owner of The Tree and Vine and CitiFid-O.

To show appreciation to customers, Union Avenue Books offered a 10% discount Saturday. The Tree and Vine Co-Owner tells us it has sales going on all weekend.