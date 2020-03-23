Small businesses can apply for loans as result of virus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee small businesses that have been economically harmed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak can apply for U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans, the state said.
Small businesses and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for economic injury disaster loans of up to $2 million. The funds are to be used for financial obligations and operating expenses.
“Small businesses and nonprofits across the state are suffering greatly in the wake of this pandemic, and these loans will help overcome the temporary loss of revenue companies are experiencing during this difficult time,” Gov. Bill Lee said last week in a news release from the state Department of Economic and Community Development.
The request for the economic injury disaster loan declaration was submitted Wednesday.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications online.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Knox County Health Dept. order bars to close, DENSO suspends production
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: How school systems are responding after Gov. Lee urges closures
- CDC map shows locations of coronavirus cases in the U.S.
- Tennessee tourists arrive back in US after being trapped for days in Peru
- VP Mike Pence, wife Karen test negative for coronavirus
- WATCH: Doctor answers your critical questions about COVID-19
- FDA approves new test that could detect coronavirus in about 45 minutes
- As virus spreads, growing need for hospital beds, supplies
- Guns, ammo, liquor sales increasing in COVID-19 pandemic
- ‘You can only imagine the stress level’: Mother of toddler with COVID-19 speaks out
- Georgia hospital employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19
- Nursing home outbreaks lay bare chronic industry problems
- Target apologizes for selling face masks amid shortage
- Is the coronavirus like the flu? Not at all, according to doctors treating COVID-19 patients
- Coronavirus Update: 372 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee