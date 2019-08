A small earthquake was recorded outside of Greeneville early Sunday.

A 2.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded just over three miles north of Greeneville at 3:25 a.m. Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was recorded at a depth of roughly five miles.

Did you feel it? Click here to report your experience to the USGS.

Seven earthquakes have been recorded in East Tennessee since the start of August, according to the USGS.