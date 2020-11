LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 1.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded in East Tennessee Monday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the small earthquake was recorded around 5:23 a.m. east of Philadelphia, Tennessee in Loudon County.

USGS reports the earthquake had a depth of 8.45 miles.

