Small earthquake reported in near Chattanooga

News

by: Josh Breslow

Posted: / Updated:

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 1.7 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Chattanooga area early Monday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the small earthquake was recorded around 3:45 a.m. eastern time, about five miles southwest of Wildwood Lake in Bradley County.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of about three miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter