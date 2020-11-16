BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 1.7 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Chattanooga area early Monday morning.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the small earthquake was recorded around 3:45 a.m. eastern time, about five miles southwest of Wildwood Lake in Bradley County.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of about three miles.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
- Small earthquake reported in near Chattanooga
- US confirmed coronavirus cases hit 11 million; jump from 10 million took only 6 days
- UT Martin basketball coach Anthony Stewart dies at 50
- Protestors march in Louisiana Saturday demanding justice for Quawan Charles
- Local organizations gearing up for Thanksgiving amidst pandemic