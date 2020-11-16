Small earthquake reported in near Chattanooga

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 1.7 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Chattanooga area early Monday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the small earthquake was recorded around 3:45 a.m. eastern time, about five miles southwest of Wildwood Lake in Bradley County.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of about three miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.