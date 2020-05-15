Breaking News
Small plane crash reported near Hawkins County airport, emergency crews on scene
Hawkins Co. Sheriff: One person dead after small plane crash reported near Hawkins County airport

by: News Channel 11 Staff

UPDATE 2:51 P.M. HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson confirmed with News Channel 11 that one person was dead following a small plane crash Friday afternoon.

That plane crash reportedly happened near the airport in Surgoinsville.

Sheriff Lawson said they will be issuing a news release about the incident Friday afternoon.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene to bring you the latest developments on-air and on WJHL.com.

PREVIOUS STORY:

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- An airport employee at the Hawkins County Airport in Surgoinsville has confirmed a small plane crash Friday afternoon.

That small plane crash happened near the airport, according to the employee.

We’re told emergency crews are on the scene.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the way to bring you the latest developments.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 11 on-air and on WJHL.com for the latest.

