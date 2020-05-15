Hawkins Co. Sheriff: One person dead after small plane crash reported near Hawkins County airport

UPDATE 2:51 P.M. HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson confirmed with News Channel 11 that one person was dead following a small plane crash Friday afternoon.
That plane crash reportedly happened near the airport in Surgoinsville.
Sheriff Lawson said they will be issuing a news release about the incident Friday afternoon.
________________________________________
PREVIOUS STORY:
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- An airport employee at the Hawkins County Airport in Surgoinsville has confirmed a small plane crash Friday afternoon.
That small plane crash happened near the airport, according to the employee.
We’re told emergency crews are on the scene.
