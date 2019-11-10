Small plane lands on I-95 in Rhode Island

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — A small plane made an emergency landing on a busy interstate Saturday night, but no one on board or on the ground was hurt, according to police.

Rhode Island State Police confirm they responded to a small plane in the breakdown lane of I-95 North at Route 165 in Exeter.

State Police Lt. Col. Kevin Barry says the plane took off from T.F. Green Airport Saturday evening and experienced a power failure on its way to New York.

The plane appears to be intact off to the right side of I-95N just south of exit 5. @RIStatePolice are on scene. @wpri12 @MollyjoOBrien pic.twitter.com/k9SiPsx0LA — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) November 9, 2019

The pilot managed to safely land the plane in the breakdown lane of I-95 North.

The two people on board the plane were not injured. No one was hurt on the ground.

A flatbed truck just arrived on scene hopefully to remove the plane from the side of I-95N @MollyjoOBrien @wpri12 @RIDOTNews @RIStatePolice pic.twitter.com/7YvZizX5x2 — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) November 9, 2019

As of 6:50 p.m. traffic remained backed up in the area. The nose of the plane is partially in the right hand lane and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation has the shoulder closed.

According to an FAA database, the plane is registered to American Dream Aviation, LLC in Queens.

We’ll continue to update this story both online and on the air.

An earlier version of this report said the landing took place in West Greenwich.