Small plane leaving Myrtle Beach makes emergency landing Upstate on way to Knoxville

by: Emily Smith

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A plane made an emergency landing in Union, South Carolina on Thursday.

According to Union Co Emergency Management, the plane made an emergency landing on Union Blvd and nobody was hurt. It was reportedly a small plane that landed on the highway.

According to flight-tracking website flightaware.com, the plane left Myrtle Beach this morning headed for Knoxville, TN.

