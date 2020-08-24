Small plane skids off runaway at Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A small plane went off the runaway at Nashville International Airport early Monday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Beechcraft BE-58 veered off a runway after landing around 10:20 a.m. at Nashville International Airport. The aircraft stopped in the grass on the left side of the runway, according to the FAA spokesperson.

The flight reportedly originated at Music City Executive Airport in Gallatin.

(Courtesy: Doug Kreulen, President and CEO of Nashville International Airport)

There were two pilots onboard the small plane with no injuries reported, Doug Kreulen, the President and CEO of Nashville International Airport said.

All other runways at Nashville International Airport remain open with no flight delays, as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The FAA will investigate.