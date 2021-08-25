‘Smart, funny and lovable’: Family mourns 7-year-old girl killed in Waverly flooding

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The family of a seven-year-old girl has identified her as one of at least 18 people killed amid catastrophic flooding in Humphreys County over the weekend.

Samantha Tuten told News 2 that her little cousin, Lucy Lane Connor slipped from her mother’s arms, as the family tried to escape from the rising water in Waverly Saturday morning.

Tuten had posted to social media, asking for people to be on the lookout for Lucy, but later reported that the body of her seven-year-old cousin had been found.

Lucy Connor (Courtesy: Samantha Tuten)

“I just want everyone to know how smart, funny, and lovable she was,” Tuten explained. “She was such a happy girl and I hope everyone remembers her that way.”

Relatives described Lucy as a “strong believer in magic,” who aspired to go to Yale to become a forensic scientist and engineer. She also wanted to become a famous viral YouTuber.

An online fundraising page set up to help Lucy’s mother has raised more than $5,000, as of Wednesday morning.

Visitation for Lucy will start at 11 a.m. Friday at Hurricane Chapel Freewill Baptist Church on Hurricane Creek Road in McEwen.

Her funeral is scheduled to follow at 3 p.m.