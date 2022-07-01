KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Knoxville 12 and under team spent a week in Cooperstown, New York for a tournament. Heading into their games, they channeled the swag and spirit of the University of Tennessee Baseball players.

They adorned a cheetah print coat and gold chain after each home run. They also all had “daddy” hats.

The Diamond Elite 12 and Under team is made up of 11 players from the Knoxville area. While competing in Cooperstown, they played nine games in a tight three and a half days.

In the end, the team placed 13th out of more than 50 teams from across the nation.

Head Coach Wes Brown spoke about the UT players’ impact on the younger kids in the area.

“They’re huge role models for them, but as far as how the guys carry themselves on the field the kids love it,” said Coach Brown. “The energy UT brings to the field, some people may not like it, but these boys love it and they own it.”

Brown also said before and after each game, the team would listen to “Rocky Top.”