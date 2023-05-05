KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Knoxville teenager has received their Gold Award from the Girl Scouts after creating a new blessing box outside one East Knoxville church.

The Gold Award is the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts, earned by Senior and Ambassador Girl Scouts. According to the organization, just about 5% of eligible Girl Scouts successfully earn the Gold Award.

The blessing box acts as a mini food pantry outside of the Riverview Baptist Church in East Knoxville. Girl Scout Danielle Holbert said she was first inspired after serving on several mission trips to countries in need.

Holbert explained that every day they are working to make sure the blessing box is full for those in need. She hopes this can be a light during someone’s darkness.

“I hope that there’s a positive impact,” Holbert said. “The world that we’re in, there’s not a lot of positives anymore and I’m hoping that the community really sees this as a positive, again, just kind of an outreach to say, ‘Hey, we’re here for you.'”

Danielle Holbert’s papaw, Jack Holbert, is a Deacon at Riverview Baptist. He spoke about what it means to have this extra benefit right outside the church doors.

“We’re still reaching people that’s in need, we could fill that thing up almost every day,” Jack Holbert said, adding how proud he is of his granddaughter.

Riverview Baptist Church is located at 3618 Delrose Drive in Knoxville. For those wanting to donate food or money to the cause, they can email Danielle at DanielleHolbert39@gmail.com.