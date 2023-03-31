KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of our ‘Smile Check’ segment, a shoutout went out to the Oak Ridge High School Orchestra.

While partaking in a workshop and competition at Disney World, the orchestra was awarded superior scores resulting in the coveted Golden Mickey. ORHS Orchestra Director, Carlos Hernandez Baez, spoke about the moment they found out they had won.

“When they announced during the award ceremony that they gave us the rating of superior I was like, ‘Okay, now we actually had a good chance of winning,'” Hernandez Baez said. “Then they announced the prizes and we won the Golden Mickey, it was surreal, it was great.”

Hernandez Baez added that he was especially blown away considering the extent of the competition. He explained his orchestra had about 25 student musicians available to compete on the trip, others had three times the amount with more than 60.

He said he hoped the experience could serve as a message to his students to never doubt themselves.