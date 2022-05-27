SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — One East Tennessee man is making his way to Europe to compete in the Stihl Timbersports World Championships. WATE 6 News caught up with Seymour’s Darby Hand before he left. Hand described the competition.

“That includes the underhand chop, stock saw, the standing block chop, the single buck saw, and the one board spring board,” said hand. “It’s just how they place, they give you points, and the one with the most points at the end wins and I just happened to be that guy that day.”

Hand won the Stihl Timbersports U.S. Rookie Championships last July, which qualified him for the World Championships this weekend in Austria where he will compete in the Rookie Division.

Hand described he’s been involved in the sport since he was just four years old, adding that when he turned 15 he started participating in lumberjack shows.

“I’ve just been training to get better and better,” he said. “Finally, last year, I had my opportunity to prove it.”

He is hoping to prove it again, competing for gold against more than a dozen other nations.

When asked why he loves the sport so much, he and his wife spoke about the community.

“Everybody around is awesome, everybody is willing to help everyone, I have two pro guys that help me out quite a bit,” Hand said.

“It keeps us on our toes, there’s training pretty much daily right now,” began his wife, Nicole Ritter, as she held their three-month-old daughter. “We go as much as we can, she loves to watch, of course she’s got earmuffs and everything like that.”

The family of three will be in Austria for the competition. Hand competed Friday, May 27 around noon EST. Those looking to support from the states can stream it on YouTube.