KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — VFL Chandler Gal surprised her husband-to-be and Florida State University alum at their first look on their wedding day with a game-day favorite outfit… her orange and white checkered overalls.

Gal says her husband Ricky has always teased her about the overalls, so she figured this would be a great way to ease some of the pressures and emotions on their wedding day.

“Sure enough I turned around and was like, ‘Yup, there are the checkerboard overalls,'” said Ricky Gal. “It was just adorable, she looked so cute, and she looked so beautiful in them and I was like, ‘man I want to be mad, but I just can’t.'”

Both encouraged couples to relax and enjoy their wedding days.

“Take it all in and don’t take yourself too seriously, because what’s the fun in taking yourself so seriously that you can’t even enjoy your day that you’ve been planning forever,” said Chandler.

The couple got married on Sept. 3, 2022.