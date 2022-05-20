OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — Bobby Monday, the Custodian at Oliver Springs High School, was recognized for his 30 years of service with a student-organized retirement party.

A news release from Finn Partners states Monday made a lasting impact on students and faculty during his time at the high school as an employee of Roane County and SSC Services for Education.

For the student-led celebration, students created t-shirts declaring Monday a “legend” around the school. There was also a lunch filled with his favorite foods and cake.

The celebration demonstrated this Oliver Springs native’s commitment to making everyone’s day a little brighter.