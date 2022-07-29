KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It was the moment one Knoxville boy had been waiting for for more than a year, his chance to meet Batman following cancer treatments.

Trish Adams said it all started last summer when her 5-year-old son Chance started getting sick daily. It reached a new height shortly after the Fourth of July as they rushed to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

After several scans and tests, Adams explains the medical team found an aggressive form of brain cancer. Chance had a large tumor and they new it would be a long road. That’s when a friend reached out to Batman, Chances favorite hero, for some words of encouragement.

“Batman immediately made a video message of encouragement just saying, you know, I know the odds are not in your favor, but tough things make us stronger,” explained Adams. “When you finish your treatment, which we know you will, I’m going to come to Knoxville and give you a ride in the Batmobile.”

That’s exactly what happened Friday morning outside East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Adams telling WATE 6 On Your Side he is done with treatments for now. The family has been in and out of St. Jude’s in Memphis since Chance’s diagnoses last summer.

Chance’s mom also said meeting Batman and getting to sit in his famous ride was some of the best medicine they could have asked for. His net big adventure, Kindergarten this fall.

If you have good news or work going on in your community, send Midday Anchor Lexi Spivak an email at lspivak@wate.com