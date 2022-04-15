KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you regularly watch the WATE 6 News at Midday newscast, you’ll notice a new segment every Friday. It’s called Smile Check. What exactly does that mean though and how did it all start?

A “smile check” is something WATE Midday Anchor Lexi Spivak’s dad, Joe Spivak, did each morning when they were getting ready for school growing up. He would just say the words, “smile check” and all four Spivak kids had to show their smiles before leaving for the day.

It was a way to make sure the day started on a positive note and with a smile on. Lexi says her dad taught all of the Spivak kids to live their life filled with a positive attitude, character and enthusiasm.

Now, Lexi wants to share some of this positivity with the viewers of East Tennessee! WATE 6 News at Midday will use this as an opportunity to highlight good news in your community and people going above and beyond to make a difference.

To submit a Smile Check story, email lspivak@wate.com.