SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Smith County community is remembering one of its K9 officers who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on Monday.

Area law enforcement lined the Smith County Animal Clinic as K9 Officer Constance walked in to be put to sleep. She had been battling cancer and, more recently, fluid in her lungs.

K9 Constance served as a narcotics officer for 12 years, serving both on the 15th Drug Task Force and on the Smith County Sheriff’s Department.

Her handler, Sgt. Junior Fields, remembered Constance as one of the most energetic dogs he’d ever seen. He jokingly said Constance trained him and remembered a coworker saying he would have to compete for the alpha role.

“That really set [in] with me and fortunately one day everything just clicked, and I became what she needed as a handler. She always had it from the time I got her, I became what she needed,” Sgt. Fields said.

Constance was trained by Agent Clint Hestand at Tactical Performance K-9. She went on to work with him on the Drug Task Force. She embarked on her career at the Smith’s County Sheriff’s Department in April of 2014. Sgt. Fields left the department for a brief time, and Constance worked with Sgt. Ridge Long during his time away. She finished her career by Fields’ side in January of 2021.

One of Fields’ proudest moments was the time when Constance sniffed out $327,000 in a suitcase on a drug call. He said her work over the years not only took drugs off the streets but also saved countless lives.

“It’s pretty neat to think [of] all the lives that she probably saved just by getting some of the people that are addicted to drugs off, at least started them in the court system, and started them down the path to recovery,” Fields said. “Some of them even reached out and told me, of course, they were sorry and what a good dog she was.”

Constance retired in January of 2021 and had been living out the rest of her days with Sgt. Fields. The fluid in her lungs was causing her difficulty breathing.

Sgt. Fields made the difficult decision to put her to sleep, but not before roughly a dozen law enforcement agents and dispatchers came to his house to say “see you later.”

“She went to every single one of them and kind of said her goodbyes. I think she knew she was close to the end of the road, she was really tired. She went to every one of us, me and Sgt. Long multiple times,” Fields said.

A short time later Constance took her last car ride and was greeted by even more officers at the vet clinic. She was laid on an American flag as she took her final breaths.

“A lot of people will look at dogs, K9s, and think well that’s just a dog, it’s a tool. They’re so much more than that. Their noses are so much stronger than ours and without her, our drug program would not be where it is today. She kind of set the standard – in our new K9s that we have.”

Officer Constance was a Dutch Shepard and was about to turn 14.