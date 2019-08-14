Smokey named 10th greatest college football mascot of all time by Sports Illustrated

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – This fall marks 150 seasons of college football, and Sports Illustrated is marking the event by ranking their Top Ten “Greatest Mascots in College Football History.”

The University of Tennessee’s Smokey the bluetick coonhound started out the list at Number 10.

Smokey can be seen every football game day in Knoxville leading the team onto the field, and fans can spot him along the sidelines throughout the games.

The current Smokey is the first not descended from the original Smokey, who started his role as mascot in 1953.

Uga the bulldog from the University of Georgia was named the greatest mascot.

The Duck from Oregon, Mike the Tiger from LSU, Bevo the bull from the University of Texas and Big Red from Western Kentucky also made the list.

