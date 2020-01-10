Smokies announce park road lane closures for tree removal

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials are reminding visitors of several road closures scheduled during the upcoming months.

Single-lane closures will be implemented on the Spur through January 24.

Wears Cove Gap Road will be fully closed from January 29 through January 30.

Single-lane closures will be implemented for short durations on Newfound Gap Road, Cherokee Orchard Road, Gatlinburg Bypass, Little River Road, Foothills Parkway West, and Lakeview Drive as well as the developed areas in Deep Creek, Cades Cove, Elkmont, and Smokemont through March 27.

All tree removal work involving single-lane closures will occur from 6:00 a.m. on Mondays to noon on Fridays throughout the work period, excluding federal holidays.

The work schedule is subject to change due to weather or other unplanned delays.