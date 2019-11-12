Smokies delay opening of visitors centers until 11 a.m.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials have delayed the opening of several park visitors centers Tuesday due to inclement weather.

Park officials delayed the opening of Sugarlands Visitor Center, Oconaluftee Visitor Center, Cades Cove Visitor Center, Clingmans Dome Information Station, and Park Headquarters until 11:00 a.m. due to inclement weather.

Newfound Gap Road and the Foothills Parkway from Wears Valley to Walland are currently closed. Park crews are assessing other roadways at this time.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.