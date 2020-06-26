Smokies names new emergency manager

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Liz Hall will serve as the Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s first emergency manager.

Liz Hall has been named the emergency manager of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The new position will coordinate emergency medical response and search and rescue operations in the park with local agencies and organizations. She will also lead preventative search and rescue efforts such as staff and hiker education.

Hall, a Knoxville native, comes to the Smokies from Yellowstone National Park, where she served in the Emergency Services office since 2017. Prior to her job in Emergency Services, Liz was a law enforcement ranger in the Lamar River District. Before working at Yellowstone National Park, Liz was a backcountry ranger at Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Skagway, Alaska.

“I am excited that the park was able to fill this essential position with someone with the skill and experience that Liz holds,” Lisa Hendy, chief of Resource and Visitor Protection for GSMNP, said.

Hall has a master’s degree in public administration and is a Nationally Registered Paramedic.

LATEST STORIES