Body of missing teen recovered from Norris Lake

Smokies nonprofit to hold virtual firefly event on YouTube

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — The annual lottery to see the synchronous fireflies of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park may be canceled this year due to the coronavirus, but a Smokies-based nonprofit will be offering a virtual firefly event.

Discover Life in America is collaborating with firefly photographer Radim Schreiber, according to a news release from the nonprofit. Their event will include a short presentation about fireflies followed by footage of synchronous fireflies, blue ghost fireflies and other firefly species native to the Smokies region.

It will take place on Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Discover Life in America YouTube channel.

The event is free, although the group is suggesting a $5 donation.

