Smokies officials seek public’s information on man’s death after remains recovered

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL)- The National Park Service Investigative Branch investigators are working to learn more about the circumstances around a man found dead earlier this month inside the park.

Officials said David Carver, Jr. was reported missing by a family member in early June.

That report was taken by officials in Blount County.

Carver was found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on July 8th.

Here is how you can contact park officials with any information:

If you have information about Carver’s death or know something that could help investigators determine how Carver got to the park and what he was doing there, please contact the ISB investigators through any of the following means:

• CALL or TEXT the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009

• ONLINE at www.nps.gov/isb and click “Submit a Tip”

• EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov

• MESSAGE on Facebook @InvestigativeServicesNPS or Twitter @SpecialAgentNPS or Instagram @SpecialAgent_NPS