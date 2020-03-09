Smokies seeking volunteer hikers to help maintain trails

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park is seeking volunteers to hike and report on some of the 848 miles of maintained trails across the park.

Park rangers are recruiting volunteers who will adopt a trail along the 848 miles of maintained trails in the park, hike it at least four times in a year and submit a report of trail conditions.

Information from volunteers will help the park’s trail maintenance staff better prioritize their work to ensure that trails remain accessible for visitors and that trailside resources are protected.

No experience is required, but prospective volunteers should be comfortable hiking in the backcountry and enjoy interaction with visitors.

Volunteers must attend a 3-hour required training which includes information on how the park maintains trails, how to report relevant trail needs information, and how to instill ‘Leave No Trace’ practices while hiking. Volunteers must attend one of the following training opportunities held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Oconaluftee Visitor Center near Cherokee, NC on Saturday, March 28 or at Sugarlands Visitor Center near Gatlinburg, TN on Saturday, April 11.

If you are interested in this volunteer opportunity, please contact Trails and Facilities Volunteer Coordinator Adam Monroe by phone at 828-497-1949 or email adam_monroe@nps.gov to register for the training. For information about the Trails Forever initiative and the ongoing partnership with Friends of the Smokies to improve many of the parks most heavily trafficked trails, visit https://friendsofthesmokies.org/trailsforever/ for additional volunteer opportunities.