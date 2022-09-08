KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Smoky Mountain Air Show is returning to McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville after a six-year hiatus.

As thousands of people come to watch the amazing aerial performances, Airport Authority officials had a warning for travelers.

“Give yourself plenty of time to get to the airport because there will be more traffic along Alcoa Highway headed out to the facility,” said Beck Huckaby, the Vice President of Public Relations with the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority.

Huckaby reminded both travelers and spectators of the show that the airport will remain fully operational for air travelers throughout the weekend.

“You will see an acrobatic performance and then five minutes later you may see an Allegiant or a Delta plane landing in our airspace, so we will continue to operate our airport as it normally would,” she said.

Keeping this in mind, she reminded spectators coming to the airport for the show that terminal parking is strictly for those traveling out of McGhee Tyson.

While the air show itself is free for general admission, those interested in watching will still need to pay for parking passes and premium viewing tickets.

Huckaby also said in the days leading up to the show, people around the Knoxville area will see more planes in the sky as those pilots prepare for the show.

“They come out and make sure that they are adjusted to the mountains that are around us, because they are beautiful and majestic, but it is something to be taken very seriously when you’re performing such high accuracy type of maneuvers,” she said. “They want to make sure that they are practicing and getting it right so that when they perform over the weekend it’s safe for everyone involved.”

The approximate schedules for both days of the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show can be found below, weather permitting.

8 a.m. – Air show gates open

11 a.m. – Opening ceremonies

12 p.m. – Smoky Mountain Air Show performances start

4:15 p.m. – Performances conclude

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Tennessee Valley and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.