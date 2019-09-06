Smoky Mountain task force arrests man suspected of 58 counts of sexual abuse in Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force arrested a man on Friday wanted in Houston County, Alabama, for 58 counts of sexual abuse.

The task force consisting of members of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office took James Mark Lee, 52, into custody at approximately 8 a.m. at the 1200 block of Long Leaf Lane in West Knoxville.

Source: Knoxville Police Department

Lee is currently in custody at the Knox County Jail and will be extradited back to Alabama.