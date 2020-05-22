Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial ride still going on as scheduled

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A memorial motorcycle ride scheduled for this weekend will go on as planned.
The 20th Annual Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride in honor of our fallen veterans will begin Sunday at 10 a.m. outside the Sevier County Courthouse.
Motorcyclists will ride 65 miles to the Veterans Overlook on Clinch Mountain.
If you plan to go, you are asked to wear a face mask when not on motorcycle. Organizers also ask attendees distance themselves from each other as much as possible even when wearing a face covering,
