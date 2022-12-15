GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Two destinations in the Great Smoky Mountains made the Top 10 Scenic Spots in the United States searched on Google.

Gatlinburg SkyBridge was No. 7 on the list of scenic spots on Google. CBS News reported that the SkyBridge was one of the best views of the Smokies. Spanning 680 feet across Crockett Mountain, it holds the record for the longest pedestrian cable bridge in North America.

“The popularity of Great Smoky Mountains National Park attracts millions of visitors each year,” says Randy Watson, General Manager of Gatlinburg SkyLift Park. “The uniqueness of the SkyBridge and the spectacular view of the mountains makes SkyLift Park a natural destination for visitors to take in the scenery.”

Another location in the Smokies that made the list at No. 6 was the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad in Bryson City, N.C. The train service offers steam-powered and diesel-powered locomotive tours year-round, including a popular trademarked Polar Express excursion, according to the railroad’s website. Purchased by American Heritage Railways in December of 1999, the history of the rails goes back to the 1880s when rails reached Asheville.

See the top 10 destinations, including some that capture the beauty of the mountains:

Manhattan Bridge in Brooklyn, N.Y. Golden Gate in Mill Valley, Calif. Bellagio Fountain in Las Vegas, Nev. Statue of Liberty in New York City Horseshoe Bend in Page, Ariz. Great Smoky Mountains Railroads in Bryson City, N.C. Gatlinburg Skybridge in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania The Beverly Hills Sign in Beverly Hills, Calif. Glacier Point in Yosemite, Valley, Calif.

Gatlinburg SkyBridge at Skylift Park (Skylift Park)

Google‘s “Year in Search” shares trends of what people were looking for in the year. This year alone, it’s shared interesting trends globally, in the U.S., and even searches that trended in Knoxville.