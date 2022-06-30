PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A pedestrian bridge has been built in Pigeon Forge. The 200-foot bridge is a gift to the city from Aatmos, the owner and developer of the Holiday Inn & Suites Pigeon Forge Convention Center.

It will connect from the Pigeon Forge Parkway to the LeConte Center at Pigeon Forge, the six-mile Pigeon Forge Riverwalk greenway and The Island. It also connects to the city’s free municipal parking lot.

The opening of the bridge was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting on June 30. This is also the two-year anniversary of the Holiday Inn & Suites.

Left to right: Vishwa Patel, Mahavir Patel, Dev Patel, Bobby Patel, Ragini Patel, representing Aatmos, parent company of the Holiday Inn & Suites Pigeon Forge Convention Center; along withPigeon Forge City Manager Earlene Teaster, Assistant City Manager Eric Brackins and Pigeon Forge City Commissioner Tony Watts.









Aatmos employs approximately 75 people in Sevier County’s tourism and hospitality industry. They hope to hire an additional 75 people by the end of 2023. The company’s headquarters is in Sevier County and is privately owned by the Patel family.