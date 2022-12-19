GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — For those interested in tubing, skiing and snowboarding, Ober Mountain is opening for the 2022-2023 ski season.

Ober Mountain plans to open on Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. in Gatlinburg.

There will be offers a special package that includes a lesson, lift ticket and equipment rental. To get tickets in advance for snow tubing, visit online for the snow sports option. All ages all welcomed in the snow zone.

For more information, see the slope report at obergatlinburg.com.

According to the news release, there will be an all-day live music event throughout the resort including The Mad Hatters and a tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers on Jan. 21.

What is Ober Mountain?

Ober Mountain is a Ski Area and Amusement Park that offers a variety of fun at Mount Harrison, according to gatlinburg.com. The original idea was to create a vision where people could view the Great Smoky Mountains while heading to the ski resort in Tennessee.

However, in the beginning, Gatlinburg Ski Resort was originally separated from the Gatlinburg Aerial Tramway, according to obergatlinburg.com.

In 1962, the Gatlinburg ski resort was a private club, according to thesmokies.com. Claude Anders purchased the Aerial Tramway with its lower landing point right in the heart of the downtown Gatlinburg strip. According to skisoutheast.com, the Aerial Tramway is one of America’s largest cable cars that departs every 20 minutes.

The Aerial Tramway was constructed in 1972-1973 on the site of The Hemlock Motel. The area was soon open to the public.

Then, in 1975, Anders purchased the ski resort. Two years later, the resort was incorporated as “Ober Gatlinburg, Inc.” According to obergatlinburg.com, “ober” is the German word for “upper” or “top of.”

In 1977, more rides and attractions, including a circus, bungee tower and go-cart track were opened on the mountain. Then the upper mall housed the ice rink, retail shops, arcade and eateries in the 80s.

Ober Mountain’s mountaintop location on Mt. Harrison can be reached by driving Ski Mountain Road or taking the Aerial Tramway.

The Ober Mountain was purchased by a “local group” led by the families of Sevier County natives Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Baker founded the Ole Smoky Distillery in 2010 and Yee Haw Brewing in 2016.

With Gatlinburg called one of the best places to visit during the winter in Tennessee, Ober Mountain could be one of the many areas to go.