TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — The second location and first newly-constructed distillery for Company Distilling celebrated its grand opening all weekend long.

More than 300 people attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of Company Distilling’s Townsend location on July 8th. Following the ribbon cutting, Southerland and The Coveralls performed live at the new location. The facility features a 4,000-square-foot tasting room and outdoor space for activities. The building can be found along the Little River and offers to cycling, running and nearby mountain biking and hiking trails.

“We have been dreaming of this day since announcing our name in April of 2021. The support we’ve received has exceeded our expectations, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors and locals to our home on The Peaceful Side of the Smokies,” said Kris Tatum, President / Founder, Company Distilling.

The company broke ground on the Townsend location in October 2021. When it was first announced, the project was expected to create 60 new jobs and partners were investing $20.2 million.

“It’s great to see a project that was 15 years in the making finally come to fruition, said Bryan Daniels, President and CEO of Blount Partnership. “It has been years of perseverance to deliver this project to our community, and it’s one we feel will deliver huge dividends as we work to provide the type of destination attractions that keep our young people excited about living and creating a career here. Having Company Distilling be one of the first of its kind in Blount County, along with a world-class distiller in Jeff Arnett, makes it a headliner for our tourism industry and the beginning of an outstanding relationship as a community partner.”

Company Distilling was founded in 2020 with the goal to create spaces where people can gather and enjoy exceptional spirits. It was formed by a number of industry leaders including former Jack Daniels Master Distiller Jeff Arnett. During this year the company also took over H Clark Distillery in Thompson Station.

“This is just the beginning for Company. We’re unlike any other brand on the market currently, breaking new ground and approaching our craft in a sustainable and authentic way. You won’t want to miss where we go from here. We hope you’ll follow along and be a part of our journey,” said Arnett. “Ultimately, Blount County is going to be our home, and we’re going to have two distilleries here, so one in Townsend, but also one over in Alcoa. We’ve acquired the old brick plant that we’re going to turn into a barrel storage facility and we’ll build the distillery adjacent to that.”

In 2023, the Alcoa location is set to open at Springbrook Farm, a master-planned “city center” in Alcoa. It will serve as the primary distillery and location for the spirit’s main manufacturing. The 20,000-square-foot refurbished building will include a tasting room and retail store along with family-friendly outdoor activities and entertainment across 31 acres.

“What we’re planning to do in Alcoa is much more what you would see if you went to Kentucky and took the Bourbon Trail. There’d be more pastoral grounds, mature trees, a lot of green space where you want to get out of your car and just kind of wonder,” said Arnett. “The brick plant dates back to 1919. Same years prohibition in this country, so you know it’s kind of ironic that we would take this prohibition era brick plant and turn it into a barrel storage facility.”