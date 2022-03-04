KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A $40-million, 100-acre entertainment attraction will soon open its doors in Sevierville.

SkyLand Ranch will be set on a 100-acre farm located directly across from the Tanger Outlets. Visitors will take a scenic chairlift, with the option of both chairs or open-air cabins, to the top of the ranch where the main entertainment will be located.

The site will boast a variety of attractions including a mile-long mountain coaster, suspended bridge with a wide walkway and plans for a candy shop and bakery. Their website states they aim to serve visitors of all ages.

In all, SkyLand Ranch will accommodate more than 10 onsite attractions:

Chairlift

Mountain coaster

Suspended bridge

Canopy walks

Miniature animals

Candy kitchen

Ziplines

Bakery

Retail shops

Event space

Horseback riding

The SkyLand Ranch is owned by Mark and Lisa Williford, who also own Rowdy Bear Mountain Adventure Parks. Rowdy Bear has two locations in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

SkyLand Ranch will be located at 1620 Parkway in Sevierville, Tennessee.