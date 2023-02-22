Trash collected by cleanup volunteers with Save Our Smokies. (Save Our Smokies)

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Volunteers with Save Our Smokies have picked up nearly 400 pounds of litter from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park entrance in Gatlinburg, including the overlooks and pull-offs from the bypass.

On Sunday, Save Our Smokies shared that 16 volunteers worked on an overlook for two hours, removing 294 pounds of trash. Crews worked on the steep embankment with many briars and thorns.

The organization said a man was seen throwing trash over the fence down the embankment while the volunteers were there. He was soon called out and went down to get his litter.

Trash collected by cleanup volunteers with Save Our Smokies. (Save Our Smokies)

Volunteers picked up 294 pounds of Trash on Sunday, February 19.(Save Our Smokies)

Wednesday, February 22, volunteers picked up 85.9 pounds of trash. (Shari Jardina)

22 locks were cut from two fences on two Gatlinburg Overlooks. (Shari Jardina)

Save Our Smokies shared a post on Wednesday stating that seven volunteers spent the morning picking up 85.9 pounds of litter at the entrance of the national park and some pull-offs on the bypass.

Photos show the litter including 22 “love padlocks” that were cut from the fence of two overlooks, artificial nails, a painted rock and a Luck Strike cigarette carton.

Save Our Smokies is a volunteer organization that removes litter and graffiti from public lands. In early February, volunteers removed a 250-pound couch that was dumped into Abrams Creek near Chilhowee Lake.

For more information about Save Our Smokies and to find out how to volunteer, click here.