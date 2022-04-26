KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee stewardship nonprofit, Save Our Smokies, Inc. hosted its inaugural park-wide, spring cleanup event to remove litter from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The April 23 cleanup event consisted of 204 volunteers aiming to rid the mountains of litter. It took place in celebration of Earth Day with a goal of removing 5,000 pounds of trash.

Volunteers were able to work on either the Tennessee or the North Carolina side of the mountains. The volunteers removed a total 4,614.77 lbs of litter from the park, according to Save Our Smokies.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Save Our Smokies on Tuesday thanked the volunteers as well as the businesses who partnered with them to clean up the area.

Save Our Smokies was formed to support public lands, including those managed as part of the Smokies National Park, the U.S. Forest Service and Tennessee State Parks. The nonprofit partners with other litter groups to remove as much litter from public spaces as possible. Funds that are raised go directly to supporting the mission.