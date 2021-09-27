6 Things to do in the Smoky Mountains during fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The air is beginning to get colder and the leaves are starting to change. Fall is here, and for those of you looking for something fun to do, we’ve put together a list of six things to do in the Smoky Mountains to help you take in all that fall has to offer.
Auto Touring
Auto touring is a great way to take in the change of the seasons. One of the most popular places within the smokies is Cades Coves, but for those who wish to avoid the crowns, the Foothills Parkway, the Blue Ridge Parkway, and Rich Mountian Road also offer wonderful options to see the park. All of these roads offer beautiful views of the mountains and plenty of places to pull off and enjoy the scenery, go on a hike or find learn some history. Also a note for Rich Mountian Road, it is closed from November to May.
Visit an Applehouse
Throughout the Smoky Mountian region, there are a number of apple orchards and apple houses. To find apples near you, Pick Tennessee Products has created a list of apple orchards and farms located throughout the state, here are some of the apple farms located in our area:
- The Apple Barn and Cider Mill
- 230 Apple Valley Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862
- Sunday -Friday: 9 AM–5:30 PM
- Saturday: 9 AM–7 PM
- https://www.applebarncidermill.com/
- Buffalo Trail Orchard
- 1890 Dodd Branch Rd., Greeneville, TN 37743
- Call for hours: (423) 639-2297
- https://buffalotrailorchard.com/
- Beech Grove Farm
- 1210 Estates Drive Seymour, TN 37865
- Schudule a time to visit on their website: http://beechgrove.farm/
- Zavels Family Farms
- 340 Zachary Road, Blaine, TN 37709
- Call for Hours: 865-363-6202
- http://www.zavelsfamilyfarms.com/
To find more visit Pick Tennessee Products, https://www.picktnproducts.org/content/picktn/listview/apples.html.
Rocky Top Wine Trail
There are a number of local wineries within the Smoky Mountains, for those looking to try a range of winery’s the Rocky Top Wine Trail may be the choice for you. The trail is comprised of five wineries and offers 75 unique wines. The trail is free to do, just visit one of the five wineries to pick up a passport. Each location will stamp the passport and after three stamps you will receive a free souvenir wine glass, and if you finish the trail you will receive another free gift.
Visit a waterfall
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has a wide arrange of waterfalls that visitors can found while hiking. Some of the most popular include Grotto, Laurel, Abrams and Rainbow Falls, but the National Park Service says smaller cascades and falls can be found on nearly every river in the park. The changing of the leaves provides a wonderful framing to the falls and the weather is very nice for hiking. To find out more about the waterfalls, visit nps.gov/waterfalls.html
Visit Clingman’s Dome
Clingman’s Dome is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park and the highest point in Tennessee according to the National Park Service. The observation tower on the summit offers a 360 view of the Smokies. During the fall this allows viewers the take in the chance of the seasons across over 100 miles on clear days.
Ride a horse
Guided horseback rides are offered throughout the Smoky Mountains. Horseback riding offers a different view of the mountains and allows riders to experience the mountains off the beaten path.
- Cades Cove Riding Stables
- (865) 448-9009
- March 6 – November 30: 9:00AM to 4:30PM
- Also offers hayrides and carriage rides
- Sugarlands Riding Stables
- (865) 436-3535
- Sept. 1 – Nov 25: Monday to Saturday 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
- Deer Farm Riding Stables
- (865) 429-2276
- Monday through Sunday 10 am to 5:30pm
- Also offers pony rides
- Five Oaks Riding Stables
- (877) 538-0569
- Monday through Sunday 8:00 am to 7:00 pm
- Also offers zipline and horseback combo