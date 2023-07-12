TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — Four rehabilitated black bears returned to the wild Tuesday after they were rehabilitated at Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR) according to social media posts by the rescue.

ABR shared Thursday night that the bears had been released earlier in the day. All four bears, Lovey Bear, His Royal Highness Rover Bear (HRH Rover Bear,) Townsend Bear and HoneyBunny Bear, were rescued as yearlings earlier this year, posts made by ABR say.

Lovey Bear was the first of the four rescued on February 10. ABR said the National Park Service called them after Wildlife Rangers found the 12-pound yearling limping near Maloney Point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. An examination at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine found that Lovey had a broken femur and multiple bad teeth.

ABR worked with UTCVM as Lovey Bear’s leg required surgery, and once his leg began healing, doctors removed several bad teeth and drained an abscess. After several months at ABR, Lovey was released Thursday, weighing 97.6 pounds.

A photo of Lovey Bear before they were rescued. Lovey Bear was found limping by Wildlife Rangers near Maloney Point, ABR said. (Appalachian Bear Rescue)

Crews lowered the ceiling in the Recovery Center while Lovey’s broken femur healed. The lowered ceiling kept him from climbing or rearing up.(Appalachian Bear Rescue)

Lovey Bear outside in Wild Enclosure 4. (Appalachian Bear Rescue)

While in the Wild Enclosure, bears are able to swim, climb, and forage, adjusting to life(Appalachian Bear Rescue)

Lovey Bear in a tree. (Appalachian Bear Rescue)

Lovey Bear was released on July 11, 2023.. (Appalachian Bear Rescue)

Lovey Bear (Appalachian Bear Rescue)

Lovey Bear (Appalachian Bear Rescue)

HoneyBunny Bear shortly after she was captured.(Appalachian Bear Rescue)

HoneyBunny Bear (Appalachian Bear Rescue)

HoneyBunny Bear (Appalachian Bear Rescue)

HoneyBunny and Townsend Bear shared Wild Enclosure 2. (Appalachian Bear Rescue)

HoneyBunny as they heads back to the wild.(Appalachian Bear Rescue)

ABR said HoneyBunny was the first to enter the acclimation pen to be released, ABR said. (Appalachian Bear Rescue)

Townsend Bear was rescued after he was seen hanging around a farm in March. (Appalachian Bear Rescue)

When released into Wild Enclosure 2, Townsend headed straight for a tree and climbed to the top, ABR said. (Appalachian Bear Rescue)

Townsend Bear climbing a tree. (Appalachian Bear Rescue)

Townsend Bear and HoneyBunny Bear in Wild Enclosure 2.(Appalachian Bear Rescue)

Townsend Bear in a tree. (Appalachian Bear Rescue)

Curators preparing Townsend Bear for release. (Appalachian Bear Rescue)

Townsend Bear leaving the crate. (Appalachian Bear Rescue)

Townsend Bear can be seen running into the distance. (Appalachian Bear Rescue)

His Royal Highness Rover Bear (HRH Rover Bear) before he was rescued. (Appalachian Bear Rescue)

HRH Rover was so small when he was rescued, ABR said it was questioned if Rover was a cub or a yearling. (Appalachian Bear Rescue)

Over the next few months, HRH rover grew and was moved to Wild Enclosure 1.(Appalachian Bear Rescue)

ABR said when HRH Rover was found, he had some injuries that had to be cleaned and stitched up by doctors at UTCVM. This photo shows the hair growing back over the areas that were shaved so his wounds could be treated. (Appalachian Bear Rescue)

(Appalachian Bear Rescue)

Curators take measurements of HRH Rover before they are released. (Appalachian Bear Rescue)

HRH Rover. (Appalachian Bear Rescue)

HRH Rover. (Appalachian Bear Rescue)

HoneyBunny, Townsend, and HRH Rover were each rescued after they were found near areas where people were. HRH Rover was 8 pounds when he was rescued in February, so small that ABR said there were questions of if he was a cub or a very small yearling. Townsend was rescued in March, weighing 12 pounds, and HoneyBunny was rescued, weighing 9 pounds and covered in ticks, in April.

All three were also released Thursday, with HoneyBunny weighing 60 pounds, Townsend weighing 79 pounds, and HRH Rover weighing 69 pounds.