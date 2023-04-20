A reflection of Cades Cove is seen in the sideview mirror of a car in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. (Photo by Melissa Greene, WATE Staff)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park won’t need to worry about buying a daily parking pass this Saturday.

Park officials say the parking tag requirement is suspended for one day to celebrate the first day of National Park Week.

Three other National Park Service Fee-Free Days are also on the calendar:

August 4, the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act September 23, National Public Lands Day

National Public Lands Day November 11, Veterans Day

Be aware that the park will not be suspending law enforcement efforts, such as issuing warnings and citations for vehicles parked in marked no parking areas.

It is the first time the parking pass requirement will be suspended for a day since the program went into effect on March 1. The program requires all vehicles park longer than 15 minutes anywhere in the park to display a valid tag.

All revenue generated from the program stays in the park to improve the visitor experience, from trail maintenance and increased custodial services to more education programs and emergency responders, said park officials in a press release.

Visitors who wish to buy a weekly or annual tag on fee-free days may continue to do so online.