BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A bear cub is on the road to recovery after being hit by a car on River Road over the weekend.

The Appalachian Bear Rescue posted a Facebook live about the female eight-month-old bear’s recovery. The organization named the cub, “Myrtle Bear” and has been monitoring its mobility, eating habits and senses.

The head curator said the cub was playing with toys which is a very good sign of her recovery.

“You know if you can contrast that to when she first came in, and she can barely lift her head. She’s extremely lethargic and just worn out,” he said. “Fast forward to Monday and she’s rolling the ball around and that’s huge. That’s a great improvement. So, we’re just overall really, really happy with her progress.”

Myrtle Bear was injured after a car hit her on River Road near Elkmont Road. She was found by rangers who said she was lying on the road but still breathing.

The cub was taken to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine for received treatment.

Appalachian Bear Rescue posted to Facebook that the x-rays showed no fractures but the cub was bleeding through her nose with blood located at the back of her throat.

Curators continued to monitor her movements and were able to get her to eat with the medication she was required to take.

For more updates about Myrtle, visit Appalachian Bear Rescue’s Facebook page.