GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A bear hungry for food tore open a tent over the weekend at Elkmont Campground in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, causing superficial wounds to a woman and a 3-year-old child.

The June 12 incident has led authorities to caution visitors against camping in tents and other soft-sided shelters at the campground for the time being.

“A three-year old girl and her mother received superficial scratches to their heads. The father was able to eventually scare the bear from the site and wildlife biologists are monitoring the area,” the National Park Service said in a warning posted on the campground’s reservations website.

The Elkmont Campground remains open, but K and L loop roads are temporarily closed for safety reasons, the park service said in the bear warning. Campsite K1-4, K6, K7 & K11 and also sites L1-7 are also closed.

“Camping in bear country is inherently risky. It is critical that all campers follow food storage regulations and bear safety guidelines,” the park service said in the online warning.

Wildlife experts emphatically warn people against feeding bears. Once fed, the bears continue coming back for more and will become aggressive about it — putting people’s lives at risk and causing the bear to be euthanized.

Elkmont Campground is located 8 miles from Gatlinburg at an elevation of 2,150 feet above sea level. it is the largest and busiest campground in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.