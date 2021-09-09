Bike through the Smokies with 7th annual Dancing Bear Bicycle Bash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 7th annual Dancing Bear Bicycle Bash is on Sept. 18, and the organizers are excepting bicyclists from around the United States to participate. Riders can choose between a 25-mile, 40-mile, or 52-mile race.

According to organizers each route passes through the ‘famous’ curves on US 321 and they guarantee breathtaking mountains views. The race will kick off at 9 a.m. from the Dancing Bear located at 7140 East Lamar Alexander Parkway in Townsend. All races will have a full police escort.

(Photo via Dancing Bear Lodge)

After the race, lunch will be provided to riders from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The meal will be made by the Dancing Bear Lodge’s executive chef, Jeff Carter. Complimentary beer will be provided along with a swag bag including a custom bandana and house-roasted coffee.

“We offer a really top-notch lunch. It’s a perfect reward for riders after their hard work,” said Mark Oldham, the event director and owner of Dancing Bear Lodge. “We’re looking forward to welcoming bicyclists to Townsend and hope they enjoy the incredible experience.”

Registration is $60 to participate and a portion of the fee goes to the Townsend Cades Cove Gateway Alliance. In addition, participants will receive a $25 discount voucher on orders of $100 or more at Smoky Mountain Outdoor Center. Online registration can be found here: www.bikereg.com/dancingbear-bike-bash.