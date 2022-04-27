KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A video captured near a popular Gatlinburg attraction showing two large black bears engaged in an aggressive tussle has gone viral.

Billie Jo and Micah Campbell recorded the video near Ely’s Mill in Gatlinburg on Monday, April 27 from a safe distance while inside a garage.

The video posted on Facebook by Ely’s Mill has garnered over 350,000 views.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said they believe that the altercation may have been a dispute over a food source as it is a bit early for bears to engage in a battle for dominance during breeding season.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service encourages people to remember simple bear safety when visiting the area. Click here to learn more about how to practice effective bear safety and become ‘bear aware.’